* USD/INR likely to open higher around 59.60-59.65 versus Monday's close of 59.415/425 on weaker Asian FX. * Asian FX trading weaker. For a snapshot of Asian currencies see * Nifty futures in Singapore trading 0.3 pct higher while MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index is 0.02 percent up. * RBI is likely to keep repo rate, cash reserve ratio unchanged as it prioritises rupee stability for now. * Dealers will closely watch for more rupee supportive measures from RBI after current cash tightening seems to have somewhat stabilised the currency. * The RBI, in its macroreport released late Monday, said it will continue to manage money market liquidity in order to balance financial stability, growth and inflation. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)