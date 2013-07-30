* Indian federal bond yields may open higher as RBI prioritises rupee stability, which means current cash tightening may persist for some time. * Dealers will wait the RBI's macro review at 0530GMT with the central bank expected to keep repo rate and cash reserve ratio unchanged. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield ends 3 basis points lower at 8.13 percent. * Absence of any monetary action or further cash squeeze will help bonds see a rally, though tone of policy will also be closely watched, dealers say. * The RBI, in its macroreport released late Monday, said it will continue to manage money market liquidity in order to balance financial stability, growth and inflation. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)