* India's BSE index falls 0.08 percent while the broader NSE index down 0.01 percent in choppy trade. * Volumes are low as traders await the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy meeting later in the day. * Traders say markets could see short-term buying if the Reserve Bank of India gives more direction on how long its liquidity curbing measures are likely to continue. * Jet Airways India Ltd's shares are up 2.97 percent after the airline received conditional approval from India's foreign investment regulator to sell a $379 million stake to Etihad Airways.