UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
(Corrects Barclays spelling in paragraph 1) * Barclays downgrades GAIL (India) Ltd to "underweight" from "overweight", after cutting its earnings per share forecast for fiscal years 2014 to 2016 by 26-31 percent. * Brokerage adds domestic gas output has fallen faster than expected due to a drop in output from India's KG-D6 block, and expects a recovery to be 12-18 months away. * The fall in output from KG-D6 will also raise gas costs for GAIL, Barclays adds. * GAIL shares are down 3.11 percent, having lost 13.67 percent so far this year.
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)