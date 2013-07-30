(Corrects Barclays spelling in paragraph 1) * Barclays downgrades GAIL (India) Ltd to "underweight" from "overweight", after cutting its earnings per share forecast for fiscal years 2014 to 2016 by 26-31 percent. * Brokerage adds domestic gas output has fallen faster than expected due to a drop in output from India's KG-D6 block, and expects a recovery to be 12-18 months away. * The fall in output from KG-D6 will also raise gas costs for GAIL, Barclays adds. * GAIL shares are down 3.11 percent, having lost 13.67 percent so far this year.