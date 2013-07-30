* USD/INR is close to erasing all falls since the central bank started tightening cash on July 15. The pair rises to as much as 59.8450 from its level of around 59.55 before the central bank left interest rates and the cash reserve ratio unchanged. * USD/INR closed at 59.89 on July 15 before the Reserve Bank of India announced its measures that evening. * Dealers say the absence of stronger measures such as a repo rate hike at the RBI's policy review leading to rupee weakness amid doubts about how long the RBI can sustain its steps. * The RBI also talks about rolling back cash tightening steps in calibrated manner if rupee stabilises. * Month-end oil demand also putting pressure on the INR. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/ subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)