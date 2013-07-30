* USD/INR gains accelerate as stop-losses got triggered after the pair broke above 60 to the dollar. The pair at 60.09/10 after rising to as high as 60.21. It closed at 59.4150/4250 on Monday. * The pair up 1.1 percent on day, its biggest daily percentage gain since June 26. * Rupee weakening after RBI shies away from stronger measures to boost currency and says it will roll back its recent cash tightening steps in calibrated manner if rupee stabilises. * Comments raise questions about RBI's resolve in sustaining cash-draining measures that have sent bond yields surging and threatened to raise borrowing costs across economy. * Month-end oil demand also putting pressure on the INR. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/ subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)