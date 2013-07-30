* India's NSE index falls to its lowest level since June
28 as the rupee slumps below the key psychological
level of 60 per dollar on uncertainty about how long the central
bank will keep its cash-tightening measures in place.
* The main BSE index is down 1.15 percent, while the
broader NSE index falls 1.32 percent.
* Lenders erase earlier gains to fall. Although at first
investors reacted with relief the RBI kept interest rates and
the cash reserve ratio on hold, the rupee's fall is creating
uncertainty about the central bank's measures to defend the
currency.
* Yes Bank Ltd falls 3.81 percent, while Axis Bank Ltd
0.41 percent lower. The NSE banking sub-index
is down more than 12 percent so far this month
compared with a 1.5 percent fall in the broader NSE.
* FIIs have so far pulled out 63.36 billion rupees ($1.07
billion) from stocks so far this month, making July the second
successive month of outflows by foreign investors, regulatory
and stock exchange data shows.
* Havells India is down 12.85 percent after April-June
sales fell short of expectations on lower industrial demand.
($1 = 59.3675 Indian rupees)