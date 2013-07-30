July 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Goldman Sachs & Co
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount A$300 million
Maturity Date August 08, 2018
Coupon 3-Month BBSW + 170bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-Month BBSW + 170bp
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount A$450 million
Maturity Date August 08, 2018
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 99.716
Reoffer price 99.716
Yield 5.065 pct
Spread 170 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the ASW
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date August 08, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ANZ, Goldman Sachs, National Australia Bank &
RBC
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law NSW