July 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million rand
Maturity Date January 30, 2019
Coupon 7.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.137
Payment Date August 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.275 pct
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.