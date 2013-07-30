July 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on tuesday.

Borrower Swedbank AB

Issue Amount 60 million euro

Maturity Date September 20, 2016

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 38bp

Payment Date August 06, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs

Ratings A1 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme

The issue size will total 180 million euro

When fungible

Temporary ISIN XS0958139171

Permanent ISIN XS0945556719

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.