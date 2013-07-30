July 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on tuesday.
Borrower Swedbank AB
Issue Amount 60 million euro
Maturity Date September 20, 2016
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 38bp
Payment Date August 06, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs
Ratings A1 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
The issue size will total 180 million euro
When fungible
Temporary ISIN XS0958139171
Permanent ISIN XS0945556719
Data supplied by International Insider.