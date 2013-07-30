BANGALORE, July 30 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 38700 ICS-201(B22mm) 39700 ICS-102(B22mm) 27800 ICS-103(23mm) 33000 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 40700 ICS-105(26mm) 40200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 41100 ICS-105(27mm) 41500 ICS-105CS(27mm) 41200 ICS-105MMA(27) 42100 ICS-105PHR(28) 42100 ICS-105(28mm) 41900 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 41700 ICS-105(29mm) 42300 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 42100 ICS-105(30mm) 43000 ICS-105(31mm) 43200 ICS-106(32mm) 44200 ICS-107(34mm) 52000