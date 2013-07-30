July 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Network Rail Infrastructure Finance Plc
Guarantor Financial indemnity from the United Kingdom
Issue Amount 40 million sterling
Maturity Date November 22, 2027
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 123.045
Spread 29 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.25 pct November 2027 UKT
Payment Date August 6, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Denoms (K) 50-1
Notes The issue size will total 3.79 billion sterling
when fungible
ISIN XS0307538016
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.