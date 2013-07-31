* USD/INR likely to open higher and may come close to testing the life high of 61.21 hit on July 8. The pair last closed at 60.47/48. * Month-end demand from state-run banks for oil, defence will be key. * Most Asian FX trading weaker. For a snapshot of Asian currencies see * Nifty futures in Singapore trading 0.28 percent down, while MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index is flat. * Dealers will watch for any possible RBI intervention to prop up the currency. * India left interest rates unchanged, but the rupee lost 1.8 percent against the dollar in its deepest plunge in more than a month as investors worried that further measures will be needed to support a currency that is teetering close to a record low. * The dollar struggled to extend modest overnight gains early in Asia on Wednesday as investors trod cautiously ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve policy review that could see the central bank drive home a dovish message. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)