* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield likely biased higher, tracking weakness in the rupee. The 10-year yield last closed 12 basis points higher at 8.25 percent. * Dealers say selling likely to continue on post-policy disappointment as the RBI fails to take further steps to ensure rupee stability. * RBI kept all key rates unchanged in its policy but said would continue with cash tightening till the rupee stabilises. * USD/INR closing in on record high of 61.21 seen on July 8, last close at 60.47/48. * India's central bank governor, Duvvuri Subbarao, is keen to move on and a search for his successor is underway, the Economic Times reported on Wednesday, quoting Finance Minister P. Chidambaram. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)