* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.4 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is down 0.1 percent. * Asian shares were flat on Wednesday and the dollar held onto some slight gains as market momentum stalled ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting and release of U.S. GDP data. * Foreign institutional investors bought 2.56 billion rupees of cash shares on Tuesday, exchange data shows, while domestic institutions were net sellers of 4.15 billion rupees of shares. * Earnings on Wednesday: United Spirits Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd. * The Indian rupee's fall to below the key psychological level has fanned expectations of more RBI measures to curb liquidity in the short term. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)