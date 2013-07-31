* Shares in India's HCL Technologies Ltd gain 1.5 percent after India's No. 4 IT services exporter beat expectations with a 41.6 percent rise in April-June earnings. * Consolidated net profit for the fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30 rose to 12.1 billion rupees ($200 million) from 8.54 billion rupees a year earlier on the back of order wins, HCL Technologies said on Wednesday. * Analysts on average had expected the company to post a net profit of 10.6 billion rupee, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)