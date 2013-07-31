* India's NSE index declines 1 percent while the BSE index is down 0.8 percent, heading towards their sixth day of falls as the rupee approaches a record low. * Banks weaken on continued disappointment by the central bank policy, with HDFC Bank falling 1.9 percent while ICICI Bank Ltd sliding 3 percent ahead of its April-June earnings later in the day. * Consumer good shares such as ITC Ltd and Hindustan Unilever Ltd fall on expensive valuations, dealers say. ITC falls 2 percent, while Hindustan Unilever is down 1 percent. * However, Bharti Airtel Ltd gains 3.3 percent after its net profit fell to 6.89 billion rupees ($114 million) for the fiscal first quarter ended June 31, beating analyst expectations, helped by better operating performance at home. * Foreign institutional investors bought 2.56 billion rupees of cash shares on Tuesday, exchange data shows, while domestic institutions were net sellers of 4.15 billion rupees of shares. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)