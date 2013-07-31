* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 11 percent, in line with the cut-off at last week's sale, according to the median estimate of a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. * For the 91-day t-bills, the highest forecast was 11.5 percent, while the lowest was 10.62 percent. * The central bank is expected to sell the 182-day t-bills at 10.60 percent, sharply higher than the auction cut-off of 7.5974 percent four weeks earlier. * The treasury bills sale auction on July 17 had been cancelled as the central bank rejected all bids due to very high yields being demanded by investors, following the cash tightening measures announced by the central bank on July 15. * The highest forecast for the 182-day t-bills was 11.25 percent, while the lowest was 10.25 percent. * The RBI will auction 70 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 50 billion rupees of 182-day bills later on Wednesday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters .com/ subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)