* USD/INR continues to be kept off record highs by the prospect of central bank intervention after state-run banks were spotted selling dollars on its behalf earlier in the day. The pair at 61.07/08, off 61.17 intraday high, 60.47/48 last close. * The pair still remains close to record high of 61.21 hit on July 8. * USD demand from foreign banks and month-end oil demand also pushing up the pair. * INR bears bolstered by RBI comments that cash tightening steps may be temporary. * RBI Governor Subbarao due to take questions from analysts at 2:30 p.m. India time (0900 GMT), while Finance Minister Chidambaram expected to speak to the media at 3 p.m. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)