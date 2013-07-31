* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading at 8.29 percent, up 4 basis points on the day but off the day's high of 8.35 percent. * Traders say the stability being seen in the rupee after suspected central bank intervention is helping bonds. * Rupee trading at 61.04 to the dollar, after touching 61.17, a whisker away from its record low of 61.21. * The market will remain cautious as the rupee has failed to gain much despite the central bank's cash tightening measures. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)