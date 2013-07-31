* Banks borrowing via the marginal standing facility (MSF), or the emerging funding window provided by the central bank, dips as government spending picks up, traders say. * Indian banks borrowed 26.5 billion rupees ($435 million) from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility window on July 30 vs 259.20 billion rupees in the previous session. * The overnight cash rate at 10.15/25 percent versus 9/9.10 percent last close, but is expected to come down from the MSF rate of 10.25 percent to reflect the increased government spending, according to dealers. * The RBI capped the amount that banks could borrow from the central bank and raised the MSF rate to force lenders to borrow at higher rates via the emergency funding rate. * The RBI gives no timeframe for when the current cash tightening steps would be reversed, but the central bank says it will be dependent on rupee stability or a lower current account deficit. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/ subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)