* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate rises 3 basis points to 8.42 percent while the one-year rate edges up 5 basis points to 9.52 percent tracking weakness in the rupee. * Traders say market will monitor rupee moves for near-term direction with a falling rupee likely to prompt paying in swaps, particularly in short-end rates. * However, signs of government spending are preventing a very sharp rise in rates, traders say, reducing concerns about liquidity. * Banks borrowed only 26.5 billion rupees ($435 million) via the emergency lending facility, or the marginal standing facility, on Tuesday, compared to 259.2 billion rupees on July 29. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)