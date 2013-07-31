BRIEF-Tata Motors says JLR retail sales for March rose 21 pct
* JLR retail sales of 604,009 vehicles (including sales from our China joint venture) in the financial year ended 31 March 2017, up 16%
* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate rises 3 basis points to 8.42 percent while the one-year rate edges up 5 basis points to 9.52 percent tracking weakness in the rupee. * Traders say market will monitor rupee moves for near-term direction with a falling rupee likely to prompt paying in swaps, particularly in short-end rates. * However, signs of government spending are preventing a very sharp rise in rates, traders say, reducing concerns about liquidity. * Banks borrowed only 26.5 billion rupees ($435 million) via the emergency lending facility, or the marginal standing facility, on Tuesday, compared to 259.2 billion rupees on July 29. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says passed resolution to issue non convertible unsecured basel III compliant bonds in form of debentures for 10 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nJYFxe) Further company coverage:
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Apr 6) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.81% 02.81% 02.81% -----------------------------------------