* India's NSE index is flat after earlier falling as much as 1.37 percent, while the BSE index is down 0.1 percent. * Shares recover as Bharti Airtel Ltd gains 6.5 percent after its June-quarter operating profit came in above expectations, analysts say. * State-owned oil companies gain after Tuesday's sell off was seen as overdone. Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd is up 4 percent while Indian Oil Corp is up 4.7 percent. * Shares in HCL Technologies Ltd gain 4 percent after India's No. 4 IT services exporter beat expectations with a 41.6 percent rise in April-June earnings. Ÿ * However, Yes Bank Ltd, which is one of the banks most reliant on short-term funding, slumps 9 percent after earlier falling to its lowest since July 30, 2012 on uncertainty about how long the central bank will keep its cash-draining measures. * Shares in ICICI Bank Ltd, India's second largest lender by assets, are down 2 percent after its first-quarter net profit came in line with estimates but provisions for bad loans and contingencies rose 27 percent to 5.93 billion rupees. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)