BRIEF-Tata Motors says JLR retail sales for March rose 21 pct
* JLR retail sales of 604,009 vehicles (including sales from our China joint venture) in the financial year ended 31 March 2017, up 16%
* India's NSE index is flat after earlier falling as much as 1.37 percent, while the BSE index is down 0.1 percent. * Shares recover as Bharti Airtel Ltd gains 6.5 percent after its June-quarter operating profit came in above expectations, analysts say. * State-owned oil companies gain after Tuesday's sell off was seen as overdone. Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd is up 4 percent while Indian Oil Corp is up 4.7 percent. * Shares in HCL Technologies Ltd gain 4 percent after India's No. 4 IT services exporter beat expectations with a 41.6 percent rise in April-June earnings. Ÿ * However, Yes Bank Ltd, which is one of the banks most reliant on short-term funding, slumps 9 percent after earlier falling to its lowest since July 30, 2012 on uncertainty about how long the central bank will keep its cash-draining measures. * Shares in ICICI Bank Ltd, India's second largest lender by assets, are down 2 percent after its first-quarter net profit came in line with estimates but provisions for bad loans and contingencies rose 27 percent to 5.93 billion rupees. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says passed resolution to issue non convertible unsecured basel III compliant bonds in form of debentures for 10 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nJYFxe) Further company coverage:
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Apr 6) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.81% 02.81% 02.81% -----------------------------------------