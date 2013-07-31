BRIEF-GoPro prices $175 mln of 3.50 pct convertible senior notes due 2022
* GoPro prices $175 million of 3.50% convertible senior notes due 2022
July 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date August 07, 2018
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.798
Spread 9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date August 07, 2013
Lead Manager(s) CIBC, Commerzbank, HSBC & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS0958742313
