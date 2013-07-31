* Fourth-quarter revenue $347.3 mln vs est $360.8 mln

* License revenue rises 1 pct; less than expected

* Shares fall 5 pct after the bell

July 31 Business software maker Open Text Corp OTC.TO OTEX.N earned less in long-term license fees than analysts had expected in the fourth quarter, sending its shares down 5 percent after the bell.

The Canadian supplier of software to help companies manage documents and workflows said quarterly revenue from customers paying license fees rose 1 percent.

"(The) market was looking for 5 to 10 percent growth," said Thanos Moschopoulos, an analyst with BMO Capital Markets U.S.

Open Text's fourth-quarter adjusted profit scraped past analysts' estimates of $1.42 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.43 per share.

Fourth-quarter revenue rose about 14 percent to $347.3 million.

Analysts on average had forecast revenue of $360.8 million.

Profit rose to $42.2 million, or 71 cents per share, in the fourth quarter from $8 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier, helped by demand for the company's growing cloud computing business. [ID:nPnLA55973]

Waterloo, Ontario-based Open Text bought cloud computing software maker EasyLink for $232 million in July 2012. [ID:nL4E8G188D]

Profit in the year-ago quarter was hit by a $20.7 million provision for income tax.

The company's shares closed at C$72.59 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

