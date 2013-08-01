* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.21
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index
excluding Japan is up 0.31 percent.
* Asian markets got off to an indecisive start on Thursday after
the U.S. Federal Reserve provided little clarity on the outlook
for its stimulus programme, leaving investors hostage to Chinese
data later in the session.
* Foreign institutional investors bought 1.43 billion rupees of
cash shares on Wednesday, exchange data showed, while domestic
institutions were net sellers of 1.28 billion rupees of shares.
* Earnings on Thursday: Power Grid Corp of India Ltd,
Reliance Communications Ltd, Idea Cellular Ltd
and Bank of Baroda.
* Manufacturing PMI data for July expected at 0500 GMT.
* Goldman Sachs downgraded India to 'underweight' on delayed
growth recovery, rising vulnerabilities.
* Lenders on watch due to uncertainty about how long the central
bank will maintain cash-draining measures that have raised
short-term interest rates and sent bond yields surging.
