* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.21 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is up 0.31 percent. * Asian markets got off to an indecisive start on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve provided little clarity on the outlook for its stimulus programme, leaving investors hostage to Chinese data later in the session. * Foreign institutional investors bought 1.43 billion rupees of cash shares on Wednesday, exchange data showed, while domestic institutions were net sellers of 1.28 billion rupees of shares. * Earnings on Thursday: Power Grid Corp of India Ltd, Reliance Communications Ltd, Idea Cellular Ltd and Bank of Baroda. * Manufacturing PMI data for July expected at 0500 GMT. * Goldman Sachs downgraded India to 'underweight' on delayed growth recovery, rising vulnerabilities. * Lenders on watch due to uncertainty about how long the central bank will maintain cash-draining measures that have raised short-term interest rates and sent bond yields surging. (Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)