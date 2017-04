* Indian government bond yields may ease after U.S. Treasuries gained as the Federal Reserve gave no hints of a pullback in bond buying. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 8.17 percent on Wednesday, down 8 basis points. * Bonds likely to closely track INR which was pulled off from a near record low by suspected RBI intervention on Wednesday. * Some buying seen at the short-end by foreign investors, but still insignificant. * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday the government would sell 30 billion rupees ($50 million) of seven-day cash management bills on Aug. 1. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)