* USD/INR likely to open higher around 60.80 on bullish bias in USD/AXJ. The pair last closed at 60.40/41. * INR may find some support from recent statements by policy makers about bringing in more inflows and the central bank's resolve to support the currency. * The U.S. dollar wallowed near six-week lows against a basket of major currencies on Thursday after the Federal Reserve gave no fresh hints that it was preparing to scale back stimulus at its next meeting in September. * Nifty futures in Singapore trading 0.16 percent higher, while MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index is 0.15 percent up. * INR NDFs traded high volumes in New York, closed at 61.16-20. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)