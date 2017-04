* Indian shares gain, en route to snapping a six-day losing streak. * The benchmark BSE index up 1.11 percent, while the broader NSE index gains 1.09 percent. * Lenders recover from recent steep falls. HDFC Bank Ltd gains 2.9 percent, Yes Bank Ltd up 2.08 percent and ICICI Bank Ltd up 0.94 percent. * Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares up 1.03 percent after the automaker reported a 1 percent increase in July sales. * Indian stock gains also track Asian markets after China's official manufacturing activity data came in better than expected. * However, Financial Technologies shares slump as much as 54 percent after National Spot Exchange Ltd suspends trading. (ID:nL4N0G2132] (Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)