* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises from session lows after RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao says consumer inflation remains high. * The 10-year yield rises to as high as 8.16 percent from session low of 8.08 percent. Last trading at 8.15 percent, down 2 bps from Wednesday's close. * Subbarao's comments further reduce hopes of a rate cut this year after the central bank's cash-draining steps have sent bond yield surging, raising concerns about economic growth and higher borrowing costs. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)