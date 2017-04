* USD/INR off lows as local stocks give up most gains, some corporate outflows seen, say dealers. The pair is at 60.85/86, off 60.48 lows. It had closed at 60.40/41 on Wednesday. * Small outflow seen from a state-run gas utility, which dealers peg around $50 million. * The central bank was rumoured intervening early in session, keeping a leash on INR losses. * RBI chief D. Subbarao says balance of payments is under stress. * Local stocks off highs, up 0.26 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)