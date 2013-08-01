(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 01 -
--We expect Sri Lanka's gross international reserves to remain at a similar
level to that in 2012, at three months' coverage of current account
receipts.
--We are affirming our 'B+' long-term and B' short-term sovereign credit
ratings on Sri Lanka.
--The stable outlook reflects our view that the country has strong
prospects for per capita real GDP growth over the next few years and the
government's fiscal profile is improving; at the same time, Sri Lanka's
external liquidity is vulnerable and it has high fiscal and external debt.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had affirmed its 'B+' long-term and
'B' short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.
The outlook on the long-term rating is stable. Our transfer and convertibility
assessment remains 'B+'. We also affirmed our 'B+' issue rating on Sri Lanka's
outstanding notes.
"We affirmed the ratings to reflect our view that Sri Lanka has weak external
liquidity, moderately high and increasing external debt, and a weighty
government debt and interest burden. In addition, some of the country's
political institutions lack extensive checks and balances," said Standard &
Poor's credit analyst Takahira Ogawa.
Sri Lanka's robust growth prospects support the ratings. Growth drivers
include government measures to reconstruct the northern districts, improve the
finances of public enterprises, and limit inflation to single digits.
Sri Lanka's external liquidity remains exposed to international liquidity
conditions. Through 2015, we project that Sri Lanka's gross external financing
needs will exceed 120% of current account receipts (CAR) plus usable reserves.
We also forecast that the country's external debt--net of official reserves
and financial sector external assets-will be more than 100% of CAR.
We expect Sri Lanka's gross international reserves to remain at three months'
coverage of current account payments in December 2013, a similar level to that
in 2012. That's despite decisive action from the government and the central
bank in early 2012 to improve the country's external position, through
allowing the Sri Lankan rupee to depreciate and reining in credit expansion.
Fundamental fiscal weaknesses remain although the government's fiscal metrics
have improved over the past three years. We project the annual growth in
general government debt will be 7.4% of GDP on average for 2013-2016. We
expect net general government debt to decline to 71% of GDP at year-end 2015
from 77% of GDP in 2012 because of robust nominal GDP growth and some fiscal
consolidation. We project that the attendant interest burden will comprise
more than a third of government revenue through 2015. We also expect inflation
to decline gradually this year.
The country's favorable growth prospects are highlighted in our projection
that investment will edge up toward 30% of GDP on continued reconstruction and
strong public sector investments. This trend should boost per capita real GDP
growth to 6% each year in the next few years from about 5.5% currently.
"The stable outlook reflects our view that the growth prospects for Sri
Lanka's per capita real GDP will be more than 5.5% in the next few years and
the government's fiscal profile could improve," said Mr. Ogawa. "These
strengths are balanced against the country's vulnerable external liquidity and
high fiscal and external debt. We also expect Sri Lanka to keep in check the
pace of credit expansion and its net external liability position."
We may raise the rating if Sri Lanka's external and fiscal indicators improve
more than we currently forecast, given well-designed policy and robust
implementation. Conversely, we may lower the rating if the country's external
liquidity deteriorates or if Sri Lanka's growth and revenue prospects fall
below our current expectations.
