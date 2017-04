* India's seven-day cash management bill has an effective yield of 10.35 percent as the settlement will happen a day earlier as markets are closed on Aug. 9 for a local holiday. * The Reserve Bank of India set a cut-off yield of 8.8794 percent on the bill as against a Reuters forecast of 10.875 percent. * A central bank official with direct knowledge of the matter said the settlement would be on Aug. 8. * RBI sells 30 billion rupees of cash bills. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; suvashree.dchoudhury.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)