* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate is up 1 basis point at 8.42 percent while the 1-year rate is down 2 bps at 9.47 percent in the absence of any fresh domestic cues. * Traders say the longer-end rates edged up a bit after the central bank chief said consumer price inflation is still high. The 5-year rate had dropped to a session low of 8.36 percent. * The moves in the rupee and comments from policymakers will be keenly watched for near-term direction. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)