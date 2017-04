* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading at the day's low of 8.07 percent, down 10 basis points on the day, tracking a sharp recovery in the rupee. * The rupee recovered and briefly turned positive as foreign banks sold dollars after the central bank clarified that foreign investors who have issued participatory note would need a mandate from the holder of the note while hedging, which would help in curbing speculation. * Traders say they will continue to monitor the rupee's moves along with any fresh comments from policymakers for direction. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)