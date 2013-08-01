Aug 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Government of Germany

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date January 10, 2019

Coupon 1.027 pct

Issue price 99.68

Reoffer price 99.68

Payment Date August 8, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 100 million euros

when fungible

ISIN DE000A1R07R1

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.