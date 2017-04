* Indian federal bond yields likely to rise on a fall in US Treasuries and selling ahead of bond auction. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed trading at 8.07 percent, down 10 bps. * Bond yields will follow INR moves closely with the local currency expected to remain under pressure. * FIMMDA says no trading band for Friday. * Cash conditions have eased with the call rate closing at about 7.50 percent after hovering around the central bank's emergency funding rate of 10.25 percent since the second bout of cash tightening. * India will sell 150 billion rupees of bonds, including 70 billion rupees of benchmark paper. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Thursday with benchmark yields rising near two-year highs as encouraging readings on jobs and factory activity supported the view the Federal Reserve will dial back its bond purchases sooner rather than later. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)