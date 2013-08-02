* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.50 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is up 0.41 percent. * Asian shares advanced on Friday morning after brisk U.S. factory activity data and a commitment to easy monetary policy by European central banks and the Federal Reserve buoyed Wall Street to record highs overnight. * Foreign institutional investors bought 1.78 billion rupees of cash shares on Thursday, exchange data showed, while domestic institutions were net sellers of 2.94 billion rupees of shares. * India's cabinet eased investment rules for the retail sector late on Thursday in a renewed attempt to attract foreign supermarket operators such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Tesco. * On the watch: India's foreign reserves data scheduled to be released later in the day. (Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)