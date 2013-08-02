* USD/INR likely to open higher, tracking gains in global dollar, says dealers. The pair may open around 60.55 versus 60.43/44 Thursday close. * Possible RBI intervention around 61 levels will be watched. * The rupee may find some support on RBI move to further clamp down on speculation by asking foreign investors to get a mandate from P-note clients for hedging. * The government further eases rules for entry into multi-brand retail on Thursday. * India to sell stake in three companies via share auction, planning to raise a combined $58 million. * USD/INR 1-month NDF closed at 61.13-17 with volumes remaining high. * The U.S. dollar held onto overnight gains early in Asia on Friday, having posted its biggest one-day rally in a month after a batch of upbeat economic data supported the Federal Reserve's plan to start reducing stimulus this year. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)