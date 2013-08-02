* USD/INR likely to open higher, tracking gains in global
dollar, says dealers. The pair may open around 60.55 versus
60.43/44 Thursday close.
* Possible RBI intervention around 61 levels will be watched.
* The rupee may find some support on RBI move to further clamp
down on speculation by asking foreign investors to get a mandate
from P-note clients for hedging.
* The government further eases rules for entry into multi-brand
retail on Thursday.
* India to sell stake in three companies via share auction,
planning to raise a combined $58 million.
* USD/INR 1-month NDF closed at 61.13-17 with volumes remaining
high.
* The U.S. dollar held onto overnight gains early in Asia on
Friday, having posted its biggest one-day rally in a month after
a batch of upbeat economic data supported the Federal Reserve's
plan to start reducing stimulus this year.
