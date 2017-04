* Power Grid Corporation of India shares fall 11.86 percent after the company said it would issue 694.5 million new shares in a secondary offering to raise funds. * Shares fell on expectations that the state-run utility would price the offering at a discount to attract investor interest, and the negative impact on its P/E ratio from the equity dilution, traders said. * The company said on Thursday its board approved fresh public issue of up to 15 percent of existing paid up share capital. * "The FPO (Follow-on Public Offering) announcement is a culmination of uncertainty, in a stock with strong fundamentals. However, the overhang of a fresh issue is a key risk to our OW (Overweight rating) in the near-term," J.P.Morgan wrote in a note to clients.