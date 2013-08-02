* Indian shares are relatively flat in choppy trade. * The benchmark BSE index is up 0.01 percent, while the broader NSE index falls 0.12 percent. * Power Grid Corporation of India falls 11.86 percent after the company's secondary share announcement was seen being priced at a discount. * Bank of Baroda falls for a second day, down 5.75 percent on concerns about asset quality. Other state-run banks including Punjab National Bank and Syndicate Bank Ltd also fall. * Shares in Bajaj Auto Ltd down 1.17 percent after its July vehicle sales dropped 18 percent.