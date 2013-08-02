UPDATE 1-India's SBI sees cost savings, no bad loans surprise after merger with units
* SBI merged 5 subsidiary banks with itself effective April 1
* Indian shares are relatively flat in choppy trade. * The benchmark BSE index is up 0.01 percent, while the broader NSE index falls 0.12 percent. * Power Grid Corporation of India falls 11.86 percent after the company's secondary share announcement was seen being priced at a discount. * Bank of Baroda falls for a second day, down 5.75 percent on concerns about asset quality. Other state-run banks including Punjab National Bank and Syndicate Bank Ltd also fall. * Shares in Bajaj Auto Ltd down 1.17 percent after its July vehicle sales dropped 18 percent.
* SBI merged 5 subsidiary banks with itself effective April 1
* Says BIPL has completed transaction with co for about 3.87 billion rupees in cash Source text: http://bit.ly/2n3nIQw Further company coverage:
BANGALORE (Reuters) Apr 03 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.