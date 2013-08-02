* USD/INR hovering around day's high of 60.81 as oil demand lurking in the market and a large private bank is buying USD. The pair closed at 60.43/44 Thursday close. * Dealers say some inflows heard from an oil company. * Possible RBI intervention around 61 levels will be watched. * The pair may retreat in late session on squaring off ahead of NFP data. * The rupee may find some support on RBI move to further clamp down on speculation by asking foreign investors to get a mandate from P-note clients for hedging. * The government further eases rules for entry into multi-brand retail on Thursday. * India to sell stake in three companies via share auction on Friday. The government expects to raise a combined $58 million from the sale. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)