* Barclays expects the central bank's cash tightening steps to be rolled back only in the December quarter as the Reserve Bank of India wants to avoid showing a lack of resolve about its measures by reversing them too soon. * "Having adopted these measures, the RBI will likely find it difficult to quickly reverse them, as that could be seen as a lack of resolve on the part of the central bank to support the currency and could be an additional risk for the INR." * Barclays also downgraded India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3 percent for 2013/14 fiscal year from 6.0 percent. * The bank also pushed back their 75 basis point rate cut expectations to December 2013-April 2014 from September-December 2013 following the central bank's cash tightening steps.