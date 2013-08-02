UPDATE 1-India's SBI sees cost savings, no bad loans surprise after merger with units
* SBI merged 5 subsidiary banks with itself effective April 1
* Barclays expects the central bank's cash tightening steps to be rolled back only in the December quarter as the Reserve Bank of India wants to avoid showing a lack of resolve about its measures by reversing them too soon. * "Having adopted these measures, the RBI will likely find it difficult to quickly reverse them, as that could be seen as a lack of resolve on the part of the central bank to support the currency and could be an additional risk for the INR." * Barclays also downgraded India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3 percent for 2013/14 fiscal year from 6.0 percent. * The bank also pushed back their 75 basis point rate cut expectations to December 2013-April 2014 from September-December 2013 following the central bank's cash tightening steps. (suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com/; suvashree.dchoudhury.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says BIPL has completed transaction with co for about 3.87 billion rupees in cash Source text: http://bit.ly/2n3nIQw Further company coverage:
BANGALORE (Reuters) Apr 03 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.