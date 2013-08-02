* Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgrades public sector lenders Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India on slowing growth and impact on earnings from mark-to-market losses in their bond portfolios. * Bank of Baroda shares are down 5.22 percent, while United Bank of India falls 4.65 percent. * Bond yields surged sharply after the central bank began tightening short-term liquidity last month in order to arrest the rupee decline. * State-controlled banks typically hold large portfolios of government securities in the available-for-sale (AFS) category rather than in the held-to-maturity (HTM) category, which means a drop in bond yields has to be recorded as a capital loss on their balance sheets. * The brokerage says it expects MTM losses of at least 3-4 billion rupees for Bank of Baroda, estimating that the lender has an AFS book of 21 percent of its bond portfolio. * It cuts the bank's rating to "neutral" from "buy". * It values United Bank of India's AFS book at 17 percent of its bond portfolio, re-rating the stock to "underperform" from "neutral".