UPDATE 1-India's SBI sees cost savings, no bad loans surprise after merger with units
* SBI merged 5 subsidiary banks with itself effective April 1
* Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgrades public sector lenders Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India on slowing growth and impact on earnings from mark-to-market losses in their bond portfolios. * Bank of Baroda shares are down 5.22 percent, while United Bank of India falls 4.65 percent. * Bond yields surged sharply after the central bank began tightening short-term liquidity last month in order to arrest the rupee decline. * State-controlled banks typically hold large portfolios of government securities in the available-for-sale (AFS) category rather than in the held-to-maturity (HTM) category, which means a drop in bond yields has to be recorded as a capital loss on their balance sheets. * The brokerage says it expects MTM losses of at least 3-4 billion rupees for Bank of Baroda, estimating that the lender has an AFS book of 21 percent of its bond portfolio. * It cuts the bank's rating to "neutral" from "buy". * It values United Bank of India's AFS book at 17 percent of its bond portfolio, re-rating the stock to "underperform" from "neutral".
* Says BIPL has completed transaction with co for about 3.87 billion rupees in cash Source text: http://bit.ly/2n3nIQw Further company coverage:
BANGALORE (Reuters) Apr 03 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.