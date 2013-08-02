* India's one-year rate is lower 6 basis points at 9.30 percent, while the benchmark five-year OIS rate is down 1 bp at 8.36 percent. * Traders say the shorter-end rates edged lower tracking better liquidity in the banking system on the back of government spending. * Dealers say the rupee's moves and comments from policymakers will be keenly watched for near-term direction. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)