UPDATE 1-India's SBI sees cost savings, no bad loans surprise after merger with units
* SBI merged 5 subsidiary banks with itself effective April 1
* India's one-year rate is lower 6 basis points at 9.30 percent, while the benchmark five-year OIS rate is down 1 bp at 8.36 percent. * Traders say the shorter-end rates edged lower tracking better liquidity in the banking system on the back of government spending. * Dealers say the rupee's moves and comments from policymakers will be keenly watched for near-term direction. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)
* SBI merged 5 subsidiary banks with itself effective April 1
* Says BIPL has completed transaction with co for about 3.87 billion rupees in cash Source text: http://bit.ly/2n3nIQw Further company coverage:
BANGALORE (Reuters) Apr 03 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.