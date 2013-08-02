* India cash rate off early highs of 10 percent, now trading at 8.00/8.10 percent. It closed at 7.50/7.60 percent on Thursday. * Liquidity may tighten at the beginning of next week on auction outflows and some excise tax related outflows. * The Reserve Bank of India's rumoured intervention in FX market also sucking out some rupee liquidity. * Inflows of 88.38 billion rupees on Aug. 2 on interest on state loans and bonds. * Indian banks borrowed 12 billion rupees from the RBI's marginal standing facility window on Aug. 1, lower than 25.6 billion rupees in the previous session. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/ subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)