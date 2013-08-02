* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises further to 8.24 percent, up 17 basis points on the day. * At the government bonds auction, for the benchmark 7.16 percent 2023 bonds, the RBI set a cut-off price of 93.00 rupees, or yield of 8.2116 percent, sharply higher than the poll forecast of 8.1487 percent. * The rupee trading weaker also weighed on bonds. * Traders also paring positions ahead of the possible strong July U.S. payrolls report which is seen supporting the view that the Federal Reserve will dial back its bond purchases sooner. * Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Friday the central bank would roll back recent cash tightening measures only after it determines that stability has been restored in the foreign exchange market. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)