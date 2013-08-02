MUMBAI, Aug 2 * Indian shares fall more than 1 percent, headed for their second successive weekly fall. * The benchmark BSE index is down 1.14 percent, while the broader NSE index falls 1.33 percent. * Power Grid Corp of India Ltd falls after it announced a secondary offering on fears that state-run utility would price the offering at a discount to attract investor interest. * State-run banks drop for second day on worries about declining asset quality. * Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgrades public sector lenders Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India * Shares in Titan Industries Ltd up 8.2 percent after Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to "buy" from "hold" after the jewellery maker's April-June results.