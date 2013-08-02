* USD/INR rises near the day's highs on buying by a large state-run bank, at 60.94/95 vs 60.43/44 Thursday close. * Some dealers cite mild central bank presence near 61 levels. * Dealers say next big move, such as US non-farm payrolls with a strong number, likely to push pair past record high of 61.21. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)