UPDATE 1-India's SBI sees cost savings, no bad loans surprise after merger with units
* SBI merged 5 subsidiary banks with itself effective April 1
BANGALORE (Reuters) Aug 02 - The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms. PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS SMALL 30 3048/3132 3052/3132 MEDIUM 30 3156/3311 3160/3311
* SBI merged 5 subsidiary banks with itself effective April 1
* Says BIPL has completed transaction with co for about 3.87 billion rupees in cash Source text: http://bit.ly/2n3nIQw Further company coverage:
BANGALORE (Reuters) Apr 03 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.